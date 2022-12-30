BJP workers allege Cochin Carnival Pappanji resembles PM, seek changes

According to reports, BJP workers said they would not permit Pappanji-burning, a New Year tradition in Fort Kochi, unless the resemblance it had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed.

People behind the Cochin Carnival, who also organises burning the Pappanji on New Year, were in for a shock after local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Fort Kochi took objection to the giant effigy built by them. The BJP workers alleged that there is a strong resemblance between the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pappanji effigy, which has almost been completed and is set to be burned on the night of December 31.

The tradition of burning Pappanji was passed on to Kochi from the Portuguese, who colonised the seaport, considered to be a melting pot of many cultures. Pappanji in Portuguese means grandfather and is normally conceived as an old man with a suit and a long beard. While the Cochin Carnival, which began in 1984, has a tradition of less than four decades. Pappanji-burning has a history which dates back centuries, according to historians.

This time around the Pappanji has a height of 60 ft and has been built at a cost of Rs 6 lakh, according to reports. Pappanji burning could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of restrictions due to COVID-19 and the organisers wanted to make up for it by building a grand Pappanji.

The Cochin Carnival was started by a group of youth back in 1984, when the United Nations declared the year as international youth year.

Though traditionally, Pappanji used to be erected at Fort Kochi Beach, the venue shifted to the Parade Ground as the beach has shrunk in size. Music shows, various competitions and other cultural programmes are also being conducted in Fort Kochi as part of the Carnival celebrations.

Cochin Carnival is a one-of-its-kind celebration in Kerala where people of a region come together welcoming the New Year with events spread across many weeks in December. Every year, tens of thousands of people throng to West Kochiâ€™s Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, the hub of celebrations, to be part of various cultural events, art and sports competitions, DJ nights, a carnival and the ultimate event â€” burning of a giant â€˜Pappanjiâ€™, which symbolises bidding goodbye to the past year and welcoming the New Year.