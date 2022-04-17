BJP worker dies by suicide, party alleges TRS govt foisted false cases

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the deceased Sai Ganesh was upset as the police foisted false cases against him, at the behest of Transport Minister Ajay Kumar.

The death of a BJP functionary in Telangana’s Khammam has triggered an uproar in the city. Sai Ganesh (25), the convenor of the BJP-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Union, died by suicide on April 16, Saturday. His death has triggered tension between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Khammam, as the former has alleged that Sai Ganesh died due to harassment by Telangana Transport Minister Ajay Kumar.

The BJP has alleged that Sai took his own life because he was summoned to the police station in connection with a case that was registered against him. Sai was outside the station when he collapsed. Though he was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, he passed away two days later. Sai Ganesh’s body was brought to Khammam, where the last rites and funeral were performed on Sunday, April 17.

The BJP said that Sai Ganesh was an active voice against the TRS on social media, and has alleged that the youth was “targeted” by the ruling party by foisting cases against him. Bandi Sa

njay alleged that Sai Ganesh was being targeted at the behest of state Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, and has demanded that the minister and other police officials be booked for abetment to suicide and harassment.

Alleging a delay in autopsy, BJP workers on Sunday attacked the government hospital in Khammam, where they reportedly broke the building’s windowpanes and damaged other property. While the situation was brought under control, a few police officials were injured in the incident.

Apart from the government hospital, upset BJP cadres also set fire to banners and flexes that were put up by the TRS to welcome IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to Khammam. KTR, who was set to visit the city on Saturday, cancelled his tour amid the uproar. Following Sai Ganesh’s death, police are on alert and security has been beefed up at the official residence of Telangana Minister Ajay Kumar, as well as at the TRS office.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that police had foisted 15 false cases against Sai Ganesh and had also opened a case against him. According to The New Indian Express, Ganesh had constructed a flagpole at the 46th division, but local TRS workers and officials in the corporation had objected to this and destroyed it. The report states that the TRS workers then filed the complaint against him for constructing the pole, which the police registered as a case. Police told PTI that the deceased was involved in as many as nine cases since 2019, and that he attempted suicide due to the excessive number of cases against him.