BJP worker arrested for tweet against CM Siddaramaiah on Udupi college incident

The police arrested BJP activist Shakunthala based on a complaint filed against her at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru over a tweet on the Udupi incident.

news News

Shakunthala HS, an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested by the Bengaluru Police, after a complaint alleged that she had posted derogatory comments against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter. The arrest was made on Friday, July 28. She was however released within a few hours after securing station bail.

On July 25, Shakunthala HS quoted a tweet from the Karnataka Congress Twitter handle that referred to the Udupi college incident as 'child's play.' In response, she questioned CM Siddaramaiah and said, "If Congress sees the act of Muslim women recording videos of Hindu girls as a mere children's play, would they hold the same view if such an incident involved Siddaramaiah's wife or daughter-in-law?" The police arrested Shakunthala based on a complaint that was filed against her at the High Grounds Police Station by an individual named Hanamantrya.

The BJP and the Congress have been sparring with each other over an incident that took place on July 18 at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science in Udupi. Three Muslim students placed a mobile camera inside a bathroom to record the video of their friend. They ended up recording another student who used the restroom and discovered the mobile phone. The Udupi police registered a suo motu case against the three women on July 26, eight days after the incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the three women involved were identified as Alfiya, Aleema, and Shabnaaz. The three students were granted conditional bail by the Udupi court and are required to submit a bond amount of Rs 20,000.