â€˜BJP will rid Karnataka of corruptionâ€™: Amit Shah in Ballari

Union Home Minister Shah is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, which is expected to go to polls in May 2023.

The BJP government in Karnataka will rid the state of corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during his visit to Ballari on Thursday, February 23. He asked the people of the poll-bound state to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and said that with the BJP, Karnataka would become the â€˜number one state in south Indiaâ€™ within five years.

Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in Ballari, Shah also took potshots at the Congress and JD(S), dubbing them as dynastic parties which cannot do good for the people. "Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in south India within five years," Shah claimed. It is to be noted that the BJP government in Karnataka is facing allegations of corruption in commissioning public works, floating tenders, and many other fields.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May. Shah recalled that in the 2018 assembly election, the BJP had emerged as the largest party but fell short of a few seats to form a government. This led to a power play between Congress and the JD(S) and corruption in Karnataka, he said. "Both Congress and the JD(S) are dynastic parties. Dynastic parties do no good for people in democracy," Shah said.

"I want to tell the people of Karnataka that every vote to the JD(S) will go to the Congress and every vote to Congress will eventually go to Siddaramaiah and his ATM government', which was the ATM of Delhi and indulged in corruption," the Minister claimed.

Shah sought to mock the alleged infighting in the Congress camp ahead of the assembly election. "There is only one post of Chief Minister, for which both Congress state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are fighting. There are other aspirants too in the race (in Congress). They will not do good for the people of Karnataka," he said.

Shah said if the people want to do Kalyan' (good) to the Kalyan Karnataka region', where the programme was held, they should bring the BJP back to power in the state.

