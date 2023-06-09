‘BJP will not succeed as long as Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav are there’: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, June 8, said that the BJP, which was allegedly seeking to strip minorities of the right to vote, would not succeed as long as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are there in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, June 8, said that BJP, which was allegedly seeking to strip minorities of the right to vote, would not succeed as long as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are there in the state. "People of every religion have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. This country belongs to Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs, Christian and others... 'Ye desh kisi ke baap ka nahi hai' (it doesn't belong to someone's father). There was a buzz earlier to take the voting rights of Muslim community. How it is possible until we are here?

"We have different states, different religions, different people, different cultures, different foods, different styles of clothing but we are living together. It is our diversity of the country that people of different communities are living together," Yadav said while addressing a gathering of Bunkar community in Gyan Bhawan here.

"Hence, if anyone would think of throwing someone out of the country or taking back their voting rights, it would not be possible until Nitish ji and Lalu ji are here," he added.

"We are watching how they (the BJP) are conspiring in the country to communalise the society. Lalu ji had stopped the Rath of (veteran BJP leader L.K.) Advani ji and our Mahagathbandhan government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will stop the rath of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji in Bihar. Hence, every opposition party including Congress, regional parties are assembling here in Patna for the meeting," he said, adding that if the BJP comes into power again, "the country and its Constitution would not survive".