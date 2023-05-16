BJP washed away in Yeddiyurappa's tears, says seer Dingaleshwar swami

The seer said that the party had exhibited an arrogant demeanour after being accused of corruption, including allegations of accepting commissions.

news Karnataka Election

Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Math has claimed that his prophecy regarding the downfall of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government through the tears of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has materialised. During a recent interaction with reporters near Noolvi in Hubballi Rural taluk, the seer attributed the current situation of the party to the neglect of its prominent leaders, including BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and KS Eshwarappa.

According to him, the BJP disregarded its leaders' contributions, specifically citing the removal of Yediyurappa despite widespread acceptance of his leadership and demands from community leaders for him to continue as Chief Minister. This apparent disregard for the will of the people had plunged the BJP into its current state of turmoil, he claimed.

"When a seer makes a serious statement, they should reflect upon it. After coming to power as a saffron force, the BJP failed to show due respect to seers," the seer said.

He further added that the party had exhibited an arrogant demeanour after being accused of corruption, including allegations of accepting commissions. The seer believed that these actions had contributed to the present predicament faced by the BJP. In 2022, the seer alleged that the CM Bommai-led BJP government in the state were taking a 30% 'cut' in the grants allotted to the maths.

The allegations had come on the heels of similar claims made by the state's contractors association which had accused the government of demanding 40% commission on projects.