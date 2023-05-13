‘BJP unable to make a mark’: Karnataka CM Bommai concedes defeat

ommai’s statement, almost conceding defeat in the Assembly polls, came as the BJP trailed behind Congress in the state, leading only in 67 seats, while the Congress secured a lead in 129 seats.

Amid the counting of votes in Karnataka, incumbent Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai told the media that the party has not been able to make a mark. His statement, almost conceding defeat, came as the BJP trailed behind Congress in the state, leading only in 67 seats, while the Congress secured a lead in 129 seats.

“We have been unable to reach the mark despite a lot of efforts by everybody. Once all the results come, we'll get an analysis. As a national political party, we will not only analyse and check what the gaps and deficiencies are, but we will improve upon them. We'll organise the party and come back stronger,” Bommai said.

The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.

