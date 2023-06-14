‘BJP is trying to terrorise non-BJP states with ED’: DMK on Senthil Balaji arrest

DMK ministers alleged that Senthil Balaji was tortured by the ED without food and water for 18 hours and added that ED raids are being used by the BJP to terrorise non-BJP states.

As allegations brew against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arresting Tamil Nadu’s Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise Minister Senthil Balaji, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Minister of Health Ma Subramanian told the media that the arrest is a result of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political motivations. On Wednesday, June 14, Subramanian said that Senthil Balaji has proven himself in the Kongu region (western part of Tamil Nadu) and alleged that his arrest is the BJP’s ploy to defeat the DMK in the 2024 general elections.

“The ED is working as an extension of the BJP and the aim of the BJP is to defeat the parties which oppose them,” Subramanian said. He further alleged that the BJP has threatened the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party workers owing to their alliance. To this, DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson added, “The BJP is trying to terrorise non-BJP states by using the ED.” Wilson also said that Senthil Balaji was kept in custody without water for 18 hours and put into mental depression. “Some injuries are also there on his body,” he alleged.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had earlier accused the ED of harassing the state’s Electricity Minister who is currently undergoing treatment for his heart at the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian also said that he condemns those who are dismissing Senthil Balaji’s tussle with health issues as “drama.”

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED for a case related to the cash-for-job scam which allegedly took place when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 to 2015. The ED had, in May, conducted an eight-day long search at Senthil Balaji’s residence and at the homes and offices of his supporters and friends in Karur. On Tuesday, June 13, searches were conducted at the minister’s official chambers in the Secretariat and at his Chennai residence.