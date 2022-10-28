BJP, TRS two sides of same coin: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

â€œBJP and TRS work in tandem. TRS supports them in Delhi and in Telangana, BJP supports TRS," Rahul Gandhi said on the second day of the yatra in the state.

news Politics

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday, October 28, and is expected to cover a distance of 23.3 km. Earlier on Thursday, alleging that both the ruling TRS in Telangana and the BJP are two sides of the same coin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said both the parties were against democratic values and indulge in politics of money. Rahul, who resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra after a four-day break for Deepavali, said the TRS used to support the bills introduced by the NDA government for passage in Parliament. "The TRS extended full support to the Centre's three anti-farmer laws," he said, addressing a gathering at Gunmukla, Marrikal in Narayanpet district this evening.

Congress brought a resolution against the laws in the Legislative Assembly but, the TRS did not support it, he claimed. "I would like to say clearly here that, for us, BJP and TRS are the same. They are two parts of the same coin. They work in tandem. You need to understand this. They support each other. TRS supports them in Delhi and in Telangana, BJP supports this party (TRS)." Rahul accused both the TRS and BJP of indulging in politics of money, horse-trading to grab power and toppling governments.

Describing the TRS government as probably the 'most corrupt government' in the country, Rahul cited the alleged Rs 15,000 crore 'Miyapur land scam' and the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana. Rahul charged that TRS and BJP were not political parties but business entities, whose motive is to 'loot public money' without working for people. He also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed government's demonetisation for breaking the backbone of the country's economy.

Observing that employment in India was generated by small and medium businesses, he said the 2016 note ban and the GST regime have shut down lakhs of businesses. The situation today is such that even if the country or Telangana wants to provide employment, it cannot be done, he said. Attacking the union government over the rise in the price of cooking gas, the former Congress president recalled that Modi as the Gujarat CM used to complain when the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400 during the UPA regime, but he does not utter a word about it now though the price is above Rs 1,000.

The Congress manifesto for the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana will have a special focus on farming issues, which would be prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, Rahul said. He interacted with farmers and farmers' representatives from different parts of the state. The suicides of tenant farmers, lack of crop insurance and disaster relief and problems concerning the 'Dharani' land records portal were discussed, AICC General Secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said.

The yatra will halt at Mahabubnagar on Friday night. This is the third day of the yatra in the state. The yatra kicked off at around 6.10 am with former union minister Jairam Ramesh, AICC leader KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy and a number of party leaders joining Rahul.

Rahul called two school girls who were waiting for him on the roadside during the yatra and walked with them for some distance. The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources. The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.