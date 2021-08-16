BJP, TRS cadre fight over flag hoisting at GHMC office

The scuffle caught on camera shows party workers pushing each other even as a few held on to the unfurled Indian flag preventing the pole from falling.

Politics

A scuffle broke out during flag hoisting on Sunday during an Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony between TRS and BJP party cadres at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. The scuffle caught on camera shows party workers pushing each other even as a few held on to the unfurled Indian flag preventing the pole from falling.

The scuffle broke out on Sunday morning over TRS cadre trying to prevent BJP corporator Sravan Vurapalli hoisting the national flag, according to reports. The TRS cadre also formed a human chain around the flag pole to prevent the corporation from hoisting the flag. The Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao was also present at the event.

In the resulting melee that broke out, Sravan suffered a laceration on his leg after a few TRS workers hurled plastic chairs and a glass bottle at him. The corporator and his cadre briefly blocked the roads demanding action against the MLA. In the videos in circulation, the police were nowhere to be seen.

Several party workers on either side sustained minor injuries, reported The Hans India. The outlet also reported that a few media persons covering the scuffle were also attacked and their mobile phones were snatched.

The BJP corporator and a few other party workers suffered minor injuries and were briefly admitted to a government hospital. They were visited at the hospital by Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP party president for Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay while demanding for the arrest of TRS cadre for attacking the BJP corporator, said "It is a shameful act on part of the local MLA Mynamapalli Hanumantha Rao, whose goons have attacked BJP cadres women corporators and attempting to kill Corporator Sravan by attacking with beer bottles, rods and sticks"

Bandi further alleged that Mynampally is thinking that he can get away with anything by "attacking, doing rowdyism and murders beside land grabbing" while stating that he will not let that happen from tomorrow.

Bandi stoked a row by calling Mynampally a "useless fellow" who tried to join the BJP.

However, soon in an instant press meet responding to Bandi Sanjay's allegations Mynampalli lashed out at him. He said that Bandi Sanjay was speaking without knowing the facts. While accusing Bandi of being a "womaniser", he said that he would reveal his stories soon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Malkajgiri Division speaking to TNM said that as many as two cases have been registered pertaining to the incident and are under investigation.

ACP said "Both the groups have filed complaints on each other, we have registered two cases. Currently the cases are under investigation, further action will be taken based on investigation."

