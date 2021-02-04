BJP TN Vice-Prez K Annamalai gets Y plus security cover

The Security Review Committee of the Tamil Nadu police decided to increase the security cover after receiving inputs of specific threats.

news Politics

Former IPS officer and Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President K Annamalai has been given Y + security due to intelligence inputs on threats to his life. The Security Review Committee of the Tamil Nadu police decided to increase the security cover after receiving inputs of specific threats.

Annamalai told TNM that he was informed by the police there were some threats from extremist elements. “There were some off and on specific alerts to me for the past few months. Now they have given me security cover,” he said. ToI reported that the threats were allegedly from PFI and Maoist groups.

With the Y + security cover, Annamalai will have 11 commandos in his security team of which two gunmen (plus four on rotation) will be for mobile security, and one (additional four on rotation) will be deployed to provide security for his residence.

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was given the same level of security which has been granted to less than 10 people in the country. This includes Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The former IPS officer had quit the service in May 2019. After his resignation from the police force, he said that he considered various options and finally decided to join the BJP because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.