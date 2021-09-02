BJP strengthened in Karnataka by installing Bommai as CM, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, September 2, lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves." Amit Shah said this during his first visit to Karnataka after Bommai took over as the CM. According to the BJP chief, those monitoring Karnataka from the national capital say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by installing him.

"Bommai has made some small but a significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency,” Amit Shah said at an event in Davanagere district in central Karnataka. “It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka, say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the Chief Minister."

Amit Shah also exuded confidence that the party would come back to power by winning the state Assembly election due in 2023. "Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life. Being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership, the BJP will come back to power with the full mandate (in 2023)," Shah said.

The Home Minister also heaped praises on former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa, whose resignation as the Chief Minister on July 26, brought Bommai to power. "I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.

Amit Shah remarked that it was Yediyurappa himself who had decided to give new faces a chance to lead Karnataka, and the BJP leadership decided to give the responsibility to Bommai.

Amit Shah also used the opportunity to wax lyrical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the handling of the pandemic with public support. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation abided by the lockdown norms initially and then carried out the biggest vaccination drive of the world in India. Today, we can proudly say that if there is a nation, which has given maximum vaccines, it is India," Shah said.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the country broke its own previous record of one crore jabs on a single day by vaccinating 1.36 crore people in a single day a couple of days ago.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Karnataka, Amit Shah said the state has vaccinated almost 90% of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations. He appealed to BJP activists to work with people in spreading awareness about the vaccine and take those people to the vaccination centre who have not taken it.