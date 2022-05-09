BJP stands for ‘Becho Janata ki Property’: KTR



Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, May 8, took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the hike in prices of domestic LPG cylinder and fuel, saying "everything is possible, if Modi is there." He was responding to queries posed by Twitter users on rising prices of petroleum products and cooking gas, during the #AskKTR session.

Lashing out at the BJP over disinvestment, the TRS Working President said that the party's name stands for "Becho Janata ki Property". KTR spoke about politics, governance, and other topics during his 90-minute long AskKTR session on Twitter.

The TRS working president accused the union government of 'selling' PSUs under its 'Becho India' scheme. "They will not respond to our requests to reopen CCI," he said in another tweet.

In a tweet, the TRS leader said, "Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No 1 in the world." "Modi Hain Tho Mumkin Hain. Welcome to #AchheDin," he said while replying to another twitteratti, who said "LPG Cylinder rate in 2014 was Rs 410 and and now it costs Rs 1,000. We used to get two cylinders in 2014 with the present rate in 2022. What is your message to the people of this country ?? @KTRTRS."

The cooking gas LPG prices were on Saturday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

Responding to a question on what the states have to do to deal with the fact that the powers of the states are being usurped by the Union government, KTR said: "Continue to raise their voice democratically and collectively."

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, slammed the Union government and said, "not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIT sanctioned by this Union Govt to Telangana. It's hopeless to expect anything from them as we've been requesting for 8 years in vain."

Responding to another question on TRS strategy in the next general elections, he said, "We will win with the blessings of the people and continue the good work".