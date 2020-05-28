BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after showing COVID-19 symptoms

The BJP leader has reportedly been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday. The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

A few days ago, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha had taken to social media to state that he had tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Sanjay Jha stated that he will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic.

He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all," Jha had said in a tweet on May 22.

After NCP's Jitendra Awhad, Sanjay Jha was the second prominent politician to get COVID-19. Awhad has since recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 1.53 lakh on Wednesday with more than 6,000 new cases getting detected across states, but the government said the recovery rate has improved further to cross 42 per cent. The death toll also rose further.

In its morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of cases has increased to 1,51,767 and the death toll to 4,337, registering an increase of 6,387 cases and 170 deaths in 24 hours since Tuesday 8 AM. It also said more than 64,000 have recovered so far, while over 83,000 are undergoing treatment.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, till 9.30 PM, showed that more than 1.53 lakh have tested positive so far for the deadly virus infection and at least 4,466 have lost their lives. It also showed more than 66,750 having recovered.

"Around 42.45 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.