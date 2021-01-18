BJP slams Andhra DGP for implicating party in temple attacks, wants him sacked

Andhra BJP Chief Somu Veerraju said that instead of taking action against those involved in attacking temples, false cases are being foisted against BJP members.

news Controversy

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit has reacted strongly to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang's statement blaming the BJP leaders for a series of attacks on temples in the state and demanded his removal. Party's state unit chief Somu Veerraju demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond immediately to remove Gautam Sawang from the DGP's post for making baseless allegations.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the BJP leader said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond to the remarks made by the police chief. He said it was unfortunate that instead of taking action against those involved in the attacks on temples, false cases were being registered against BJP members.

Somu Veerraju said the YSR Congress party-led government should specify what its objective is. He alleged that the government is working to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

He found fault with the DGP's statement and said no action was taken against the burning of the ancient chariot at Antarvedi, desecration at Ramateertha temple and attacks on several other temples, but the police chief announced the filing of cases against BJP leaders.

He said the officials enumerating properties of temples should also undertake the exercise in cases of churches in the state.

Gautam Sawang had on Friday released details of political links in the desecration of temple idol cases and false propaganda on social media. He claimed that 21 people belonging to the TDP and the BJP were identified and 15 were arrested so far. Amongst the 21 people involved in nine cases, 17 belong to the TDP and four to the BJP. So far, 13 of those from the TDP and two from the BJP have been arrested, he had said.

(With IANS inputs)

