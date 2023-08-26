'BJP set every corner of country on fire': Rahul Gandhi on UP slapgate video

Even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also condemned the incident and said, "This is unbelievable. I cannot believe this is happening in our country and the people concerned are not in jail."

news UP school video

Hours after an undated video of a teacher allegedly encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim student went viral with UP's Muzaffarnagar Police, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this is the same “kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire”. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred - nothing worse a teacher can do for the country."

Targetting the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire." "Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to teach love together," he added. His remarks came after a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar made students slap a Muslim kid inside the classroom.

Even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also condemned the incident and said, "This is unbelievable. I cannot believe this is happening in our country and the people concerned are not in jail." "All Indians must hang our heads in shame that this is what all our constitutional rights and freedoms can be reduced to," Tharoor added.

The video of the incident which took place in Khabbarpur village has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, the female school teacher could be heard saying in Hindi, “I have declared that all Muslim children should go...", as she asked rest of the class to remain silent and hit the student who belonged to the minority community.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after taking suo moto cognisance of the video. However, the father of the victim later told mediapersons that they have reached a compromise in the matter and they don't want to pursue any case. "We have decided not to pursue the case. The school authorities have returned our fees. We have decided that our child will not go the same school any more," the father of the victim told the media.