‘BJP sends ED before PM Modi to poll-bound states’: Kavitha on ED summons

BRS MLC Kavitha K was addressing the media after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to her in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, and alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was using the agency to target dissenting leaders. “The BJP sends the ED before PM Modi to any election-bound state,” she said, adding that no raids are conducted on parties and corporate offices that are friendly with the Prime Minister. She also said that she is willing to be questioned by the ED as she has the full support of her party.

Addressing the media on Thursday, March 9, Kavitha also questioned the ED’s urgency in questioning her. “The ED asked me to appear on March 11 knowing that we were staging a protest on March 10. I am not sure what their hurry was,” the MLC said. She said that she would appear before the ED for questioning, however, she asked that BJP leader BL Santhosh also be questioned in the various cases he is involved in. She further said that at least 15-17 MLAs in Telangana have been targeted by central agencies, adding, “PM Modi should first win the hearts of the people of Telangana and then try to win elections. Not through backdoor entry.” Telangana is set to go to the polls to elect Assembly leaders in 2023.

Kavitha also alleged that the ED did not follow protocol when it came to her interrogation. “When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, there is a provision that they go to her house and question them. I had asked them (officials) to come to my house, as is the law, but they refused and told me to come to their office instead,” she said, adding that she would move the Supreme Court in this matter.

The ED has alleged that the South Group – controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others – gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that were allegedly used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The amount was paid to gain control over the liquor business in Dehi, the ED alleged. Kavitha was earlier questioned in connection with the case by the CBI in December 2022.

Recently on Tuesday, March 7, the ED arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. According to reports, ED has alleged that Arun Pillai represented Kavitha’s business interests and her ‘benami’ investments in a firm in which he is a partner.

Kavitha had earlier announced her plan to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Union government table the Women's Reservation Bill in the Budget session of parliament. She has written to the ED saying she would appear for her deposition on March 11. Ahead of Kavitha’s meeting with ED, CM KCR has called a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the state Executive at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, on March 10.

