BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam

Khanday was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead.

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. The terrorists, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from here, police officials said.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area of Kulgam district around 9.30 pm on August 4. He was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable, he said. He is recovering from his injuries in hospital.

On the same day, three policemen received minor injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. They lobbed a grenade on a police bunker at Wanpora in Pulwama district around 9.10 pm, a police official said. He said the militants also opened fire towards the police picket, resulting in minor injuries to three personnel.

On August 5, authorities in Srinagar clamped curfew in the city in view of "specific inputs" about violent protests on August 5, the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in an order that the curfew will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in effect on August 4 and August 5.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day and violent action or protests are not ruled out, the DM said.



