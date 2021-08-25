BJP’s Sunanda Palanetra is Mysuru’s new Mayor

Sunanda Palenetra won the Mayoral polls, receiving 26 votes against Congress candidate Shanta Kumari’s 22. She is BJP’s first Mayor in Mysuru.

BJP’s Sunanda Palanetra won the Mysuru City Corporation Mayoral polls held on Wednesday, August 25. She is the BJP’s first Mayor in Mysuru. According to reports Palanetra received 26 votes while Congress candidate Shanta Kumari received 22 votes. BJP managed to secure victory with JD(S)’s backing in the polls. Mysuru City Corporation did not have a mayor since May, after JD(S) candidate Rukmini Made Gowda was disqualified. The polls were initially set to happen in June, but the court delayed the same due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report in Star of Mysore, Minister ST Somashekhar along with other leaders had met JD(S) MLA SR Mahesh in his office on August 23. Somashekhar later told the media that BJP had sought support from JD(S) and did so for the mayoral polls. The JD(S) MLA said that he has to seek the opinions of corporators as well as party chief HD Devegowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination.