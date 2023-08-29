BJP’s KS Eshwarappa says everyone would’ve ‘been hacked’ if it weren’t for Shivaji

Former BJP minister KS Eshwarappa made this statement while condemning the removal of a statue of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji by civic authorities in Bagalkot.

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa sparked a row on Monday, August 28, while referring to the contributions made by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Maratha ruler. Recently, the civic authorities in Bagalkot had removed a statue of Shivaji that was installed by some activists, citing that due permission was not obtained to put it up. Condemning the move by the Congress government, Eshwarappa said that if not for Shivaji, "we all would have been hacked", as he made a gesture with his hands.

“The Congress leaders are under an illusion that by insulting those who made sacrifices for the country, they could get the votes of the minority community. The Congress government is supporting anti-nationals. Why was the Shivaji statue removed within two days of its installation? One of the Congress ministers had even threatened the SP and DC to remove the statue of Shivaji," Eshwarappa claimed.

"The act of removing Shivaji's statue is just not an insult to Bagalkot, but it is an insult to the whole Hindu community. But they (Congress) will suffer for their deeds in the future. If not for Shivaji Maharaj, people like you and I would not have existed. Everyone would have been hacked,” he said.

Eshwarappa also challenged the authorities to book a case against him for his “hacked” reference. "It is only because of Shivaji Maharaj that we are having identity as Hindus," he added. The gesture and the remarks of Eshwarappa have been condemned by some political thinkers.