‘BJP’s intimidation tactics’: BRS MLC Kavitha on ED summons in Delhi liquor scam case

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, Kavitha said that she would seek legal opinion on the date of the meeting.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla has issued a statement responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice asking her to appear before it and give her deposition on Thursday, March 9 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Alleging that the move was part of the Union government’s “tactics of intimidation” against CM KCR, Kavitha said, “Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people.”

Kavitha was earlier questioned in connection with the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in December 2022. It is alleged that the South Group – controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others – gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that were allegedly used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The BRS leader has rejected the allegations and sued the BJP leaders who had linked her to the alleged multi-crore Delhi liquor scam.

The ED, in its remand report, reportedly alleged that Kavitha and a partner had a 65% stake in Indo Spirits, which is allegedly involved in the scam. The report said Kavitha allegedly held the stake through proxies against whom action was taken.

Kavitha had earlier announced her plan to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Union government table the Women's Reservation Bill in the Budget session of parliament. In her statement issued after the ED notice, Kavitha said that while she was ready to “fully cooperate with the investigation agencies,” due to the protest and other pre-decided appointments, she would “seek legal opinions on the date” of meeting with the ED.

“I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures & raise voice for a brighter and better future for India,” Kavitha said.