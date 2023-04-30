BJPâ€™s corruption taint & Congressâ€™s caste census promise: NL & TNM on Karnataka Elections

TNMâ€™s Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna and NLâ€™s Manisha Pande and Atul Chauraisa discuss key issues on voters' minds this election season.

Big News Coming In: Newslaundry and The NewsMinute are forming an alliance for more public interest journalism. Going forward you will see the two organizations collaborate on reporting projects and growth strategy. In this episode, Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna of The News Minute and Manisha Pande and Atul Chauraisa of Newslaundry discuss key issues on voters' minds this election season. Will the BJP be able to overcome multiple allegations of corruption? How evocative is the caste census issue? Why is communalism a key ingredient of coastal politics? And how safe is your voter data? This and more! Watch