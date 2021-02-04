BJP reluctant as AIADMK pushes for release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

The AIADMK has been pushing its ally aggressively to make it happen ahead of the Assembly polls, but the BJP is not too keen on the move.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has been openly pushing for the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, keeping with their stance on the issue for several years. With elections in the offing in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party hopes to take credit for the release if and when it happens. Sources in the BJP confirm to TNM that the AIADMK has been pushing its ally aggressively to make it happen ahead of the Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami once again asked for the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, as evidenced by the latest photo-op with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. EPS met with the Governor and reminded him of a cabinet resolution in September 2018, on the issue. Their ally BJP, TNM has reliably learnt, is not very interested in the move.

While the issue has been an emotional one for Tamil Nadu for many years now, according to sources, BJP leaders worry that releasing convicts of such a case will make the party seem soft on terror, an accusation they cannot afford, given their hard nationalist projection. The issue also is one limited to Tamil Nadu where currently, BJP does not fancy its chances ahead of the Assembly polls. Making such a huge change in their ideological policy will yield disproportionately smaller gains for the party.

Among the seven convicts serving life sentences in the alleged conspiracy to kill Rajiv Gandhi, four of them â€” Santhan, Murugan alias Sriharan, Robert Payas and Ravichandran, are Sri Lankan nationals. If they are released, it could further bitter India-Sri Lanka ties which are already in a rocky phase given Colomboâ€™s growing proximity to Beijing. Then there is the issue of what to do with the Sri Lankan nationals if the island country refuses to take the released convicts back.

Even if just AG Perarivalan is released, there is a chance of him being hailed as a hero, leading to national security implications for the BJP. Perarivalan's case received a lot of attention and support after a former CBI officer who recorded Perarivalanâ€™s statement in 1991 told the Supreme Court that he had omitted a part of his statement, where he told the officer that he had no idea why two nine-volt batteries, which were finally used in the explosive that killed Rajiv Gandhi, were bought. A deadline given by the Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take a decision regarding his mercy plea has also elapsed.

Moreover, the release will only help the AIADMK, which is positioning itself to take credit for the move, say BJP insiders. In the long term, the BJP does not want the AIADMK to become too strong and will not be going out of their way to help the ally as it would impede the BJPâ€™s entry into Tamil Nadu.