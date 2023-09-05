‘BJP rattled by the term INDIA, Oppn will chase them out of power’: TN CM Stalin

“After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India’ for 'Bharat',” Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, September 5, said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Union government was rattled by the term 'INDIA'. He made the comment in reference to the speculation that the Union government was likely to introduce a Bill to remove the term ‘India’ from the Constitution. CM Stalin added that the opposition front INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will chase the BJP out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India" for 'Bharat'. BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got was a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power! (sic).”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by CM Stalin is a prominent force in the opposition INDIA bloc and the alliance is aiming for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

