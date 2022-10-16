BJP puts animation video of Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong slams it as frustration

Since the beginning of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

news Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 16, put out an animation video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, that he has been conducting across the country, walking from state to state to address issues and promote the party. The animation video, showing Rahul Gandhi and the party workers in a very poor light, evoked a sharp response from the Congress which said that calling the video "pathetic" is an understatement.

Early on Sunday, the BJP put out on Twitter the over two-minute-long animation of Rahul Gandhi portraying him as Asrani's character from the movie Sholay. He is dressed in khaki, and marches ahead shouting slogans of Bharat Jodo, as various members of the party behind him keep disappearing.

Digs were made about Congress Members of Legislative Assembly quitting in Goa, party members quitting and joining former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently left the party, and infighting among Congress leaders in Rajasthan among other things. "Mummy, why doesn't this suffering end? It's over Tata.. goodbye," the BJP tweeted along with the animation in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and his mother, incumbent Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the move, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP's latest formula to counter the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Frustration + Desperation = Animation. To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted. He also shared Congress Member of Parliament Jothimani's tweet, showing the reel version created by the BJP versus the real visuals from Rahul Gandhi's march.

Since the beginning of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

Meanwhile, the march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 is now in the state of Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi has on Sunday afternoon met entrepreneurs and workers in the textile industry in Ballari, Karnataka.

(With PTI input)