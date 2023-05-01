BJP promises amendments to Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act in manifesto

In its manifesto, the BJP said that a Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee will be constituted and will seek to examine and suggest amendments to the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972.

Among the many promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its manifesto, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, is to improve “ease of living” of residents living in Bengaluru apartments. In its manifesto, which was released on Monday, May 1, the BJP said that a Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee will be constituted and will seek to examine and suggest amendments to the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 to protect the rights of the homebuyers.

Speaking to TNM, Vikram Rai, the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF), said he welcomed the move. “I am not sure what amendments will be suggested but we welcome it. We had made a charter of demands and presented it to all the parties. We are happy that our suggestion has found a place in the manifesto. We also hope that they follow through with the promises they have made,” said Vikram. He said that as the number of apartments are growing in the city, there needs to be a more definitive framework on running and managing them.

Elaborating on some of the demands the BAF made in their charter, Vikram said, “Our demands were on reforms and upgrades to the laws pertaining to apartment ownership and apartment management. Around property ownership, there is a lot of confusion regarding what you own and what you don’t own, especially if there is a common area. There are institutional reforms required on that.”

The BJP’s manifesto further said all the resident welfare association related applications would be made available online. There will also be a status monitoring system to ensure that these applications are processed in a timely manner. The BJP also promised a special cell called Karnataka Home Owners’ Grievance Redressal Cell to provide solutions to the various difficulties faced by the resident welfare associations.