BJP picks Eatala Rajender to head election committee in Telangana

Eatala was in contention to replace Bandi Sanjay as the BJP Telangana president.

Ending days of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed Eatala Rajender â€“ who was in contention for the partyâ€™s President post â€“ as the chairman of the Election Management Committee for Telangana for the upcoming Assembly elections. Eatala was in contention to replace Bandi Sanjay as the BJP Telangana president. However, the party replaced Sanjay with Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The struggle over the leadership led to a severe crisis in the party.

It is being speculated that Bandi Sanjay, who is the Lok Sabha MP of Karimnagar, will be compensated by being offered a post in the Union cabinet. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. It is also uncertain if Kishan Reddy will continue to serve as the Union Minister for Tourism.

The BJP underwent a severe crisis with the party split into two factions. While one group supported Eatala Rajender to lead the party ahead of the election, the other group supported Bandi Sanjay.

In particular, new leaders who had joined the BJP took a stand to replace Sanjay, who has been militant in his Hindutva stance and has often made communal statements. Other factions preferred Sanjay as he is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Supporters of Eatala were miffed with the communal tone of the BJP president and opined that such a strategy would not yield any positive results in the Assembly elections. There were rumours that Eatala might even quit the party if he was not given the BJP state president post. However, the party did not surrender to his demands. Eatala left the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined BJP in 2021.

Along with the leadership crisis, several other dissidents who were unhappy with their position in the party continued to raise their voices against the BJPâ€™s leadership.

Dubbaka legislator Raghunandan was one such leader who was dissatisfied with the party for not appointing him as the floor leader of the BJP.

Meanwhile, former Minister D Purandeswari has replaced Somu Veeraraju as the BJP president for Andhra Pradesh. Kishan Reddy has previously worked as BJP party president between 2010-2014 when it was united Andhra Pradesh and from 2014-2016 as Telangana BJP President.