BJP party worker in Karnataka stabbed to death by friends at his birthday party

The BJP functionary Anand was the General Secretary of the BJP Slum Morcha in Mysuru.

A BJP party functionary was brutally stabbed to death at a service apartment in Mysuru in the early hours of Friday. 40-year-old Anand, the Mysuru General Secretary of the BJP Slum Morcha and a resident of Janata Nagar in the city, was found lying in a pool of blood by a team of paramedics, who reached the service apartment at around 3.30 am on Friday.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta told TNM that Anand and his friends had celebrated his birthday on Thursday night and had rented an apartment at Unathi Suites in Kuvempu Nagar, where they continued to party till 3 am on Friday.

Police suspect that there were at least five persons in the service apartment when the incident occurred. At around 3 am, Anand and his friends were inebriated and an argument allegedly broke out between them.

“Anand is a local moneylender. He gave loans to slum dwellers at a rate of 10%. He was also involved in real estate business in Mysuru. He was a rowdy sheeter in Mysuru and is an accused in a murder case and several cases of extortion as well. We believe that the argument was about money,” Commissioner Chandragupta said.

Anand’s friends are suspected to have broken beer bottles on his head and stabbed him with the broken bottles. Commissioner Chandragupta said that he also had stab injuries due to knives on his back. Anand was stabbed multiple times on his torso and back. He also sustained injuries on his head and face, the police said.

At around 3.20 am, the control room for the ambulance service (108) received a call from one of Anand’s friend’s. Although the caller did not identify himself, he allegedly informed the person on call that his friend had severe injuries and was bleeding profusely at the apartment in Unathi Suites.

“By the time the ambulance arrived, the accused persons had absconded. We are in the process of tracking them down. Anand’s body has been sent for an autopsy and the reports are awaited,” Commissioner Chandragupta added.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons at the Kuvempu Nagar Police Station. “We are trying to find out who was there at the party on Thursday night and who he left with to the service apartment. We are tracing his call record details to determine where he was before he reached the service apartment,” the Kuvempu Nagar Police added.