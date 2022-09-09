BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says Bengaluru floods a conspiracy by Congress to defame govt

The BJP MP claimed that it was the Congress party along with a section of people with ‘vested interests,’ who are giving others the wrong impression that the whole of Bengaluru is flooded.

The BJP MP for Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, is once again facing the wrath of Bengaluru citizens after his video during a media interaction went viral on Twitter. In the video, Surya says, “In my constituency of Bangalore, there was absolute normalcy. Which is why I went and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, which is why I was with the people.”

Further, the MP said that it was the Congress party along with a section of people with ‘vested interests,’ who are giving others the wrong impression that the whole of Bengaluru is flooded. “That is not the case. Only 5% of the Bellandur area was in effect (sic) (by floods), what do you want us to do? This is a conspiracy to defame Bangalore. This is a conspiracy to defame our government.”

When I questioned @BJP4Karnataka MP @Tejasvi_Surya about the suffering of citizens in Bengaluru,he accuses me and the @INCIndia party for having vested interests,says we have launched a conspiracy to defame the government. So now, demanding accountability amounts to conspiracy? pic.twitter.com/NkLGZBWGSE — Neha Hebbale (@NehaHebbs) September 8, 2022

Amidst the Bengaluru floods, Tejasvi Surya has received flak because the MP had not commented anything about the floods in the city. The issue was further escalated when a Congress leader Lavanya Ballal tweeted a video of Tejasvi, allegedly dated September 5, saying Tejasvi was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning and asked if he had visited “even a single flood-affected region.”

Video dated 5th September.@Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning.

Has he visited even a single flood affected region? pic.twitter.com/uFnZ4Rjs1m — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 6, 2022

The unprecedented rains have exposed the poor infrastructure of the city. The ruling BJP and Congress are engaged in blame games, while the raging social media debate on 'migrants' has kicked up another controversy. Meanwhile, pictures of inundated homes, people travelling by boats and tractors to reach workplaces, and shifting from their inundated residences have grabbed headlines.

N R Ramesh, BJP South president had blamed IT companies for the floods and said that these companies built their buildings on rajakaluves (stormwater drains) and buffer zones. Giving a list of companies that are responsible for the encroachments, he asked these companies to vacate the places they are built on and claimed that if they did so, the floods would not occur. He had also accused them of tax evasion of hundreds of crores and reminded them of the incentives that successive governments have given them.

