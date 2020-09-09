BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wants Amit Malviya sacked as BJP IT cell head

Swamy, who has been tweeting for the past few days against Malviya, has issued an ultimatum — that Malviya be removed by Thursday.

news Politics

A war seems to have broken out within the BJP between its Rajya MP Subramanian Swamy and the head of the party’s IT cell Amit Malviya. Swamy, who has been tweeting for the past few days against Malviya, on Wednesday issued an ultimatum — that Malviya be removed by Thursday.

“By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself,” Swamy tweeted.

A few days ago too, Swamy had taken to Twitter to accuse the BJP IT cell of ‘going rogue’ and had accused a ‘Malaviya character’ of ‘running riot with filth.’ He had alleged that fake Twitter IDs were being created to attack him online.

“The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party,” he had tweeted.

Swamy has found himself at loggerheads with his own party on the issue of the JEE and NEET exams. The Ministry of Education had said that the exams will not be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and all precautionary measures have been taken, but Swamy had written a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that the examinations be held after Diwali.

Subramanian Swamy had stated that he had received credible information from across the country that states did not have the infrastructure required for students to safely take the NEET, JEE and other competitive exams.

This is not the first time that Swamy has been vocal in his criticism of the ruling party BJP. In 2019, he had said that the country was not “following the right economic policies.” He had also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was not desirable for the country at its present stage of development. In February that year, he had called the GST the “biggest madness of the 21st century."

