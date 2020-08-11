BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj alleges threats from ‘Pakistani terrorists,’ files complaint

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has alleged that he received a phone call from a Pakistani terrorist organisation who threatened and abused him.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has filed a written complaint with the Unnao police, claiming he has received a phone call from a Pakistani terrorist organization, who threatened and abused him.

In a written complaint submitted by the Unnao MP to the police, Sakshi Maharaj stated that a Pakistani terrorist organization threatened to ‘bomb’ his house, and the caller went on to say that “he and his Mujahideens” were watching him.

The BJP MP added that the caller also abused him as well as PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the letter, the caller claimed that Kashmir would ‘soon become a part of Pakistan’. The caller also used foul language for the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya, the MP said in his complaint.

Following the MP’s complaint, Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay has launched a probe into the call. He has directed circle officer Yadvendra Yadav and the officer in charge to take the help of surveillance teams to deal with the issue.

The SP stated that a report has been registered and that the MP has a Y-level security cover already, which is being deployed near his residence. He added that the security detail will be reviewed after further investigations.

This is not the first time the controversial MP has received death threats over the phone. Two months ago, on June 18, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested a 30-year-old, Mohammed Gaffar, for making similar threat calls to Sakshi Maharaj. The BJP MP from Unnao had claimed that he received a call from an international number, which led to the case being handed over to the ATS. The number then led the ATS to Gaffar, who was booked under the charges of intentional insults and provocation to a person and criminal intimidation.

