BJP MP booked for trespassing in Hyderabad Banjara Hills land row

The case pertains to two groups laying claim to a parcel of prime property in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, which is under dispute since 2016.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh TG Venkatesh has been reportedly named as an accused in a case related to alleged trespassing of a land parcel in Hyderabad. The case pertains to a two-acre property located on Banjara Hills road number 10, which is under dispute between two groups, and the case was filed after a large group barged into the property and were detained by the police.

The Banjara Hills police on Sunday, April 17 registered a case of trespassing on various people. However, those who have been booked now say that the large crowd had gathered at the spot in connection with the making of a film.

The Times of India reported that TG Vishwa Prasad, a businessman and relative of TG Venkatesh has been named as accused number one in the case by the police, while the MP was named as accused number five. In his response, TG Venkatesh said that he had a clear title on the land as per law and alleged that the police were being influenced by the other side.

Releasing a video on the issue, Vishwa Prasad said, “I’m speaking from Seattle in the United States of America. I run an IT business that employs around 2000 employees in Hyderabad besides which I have a film production house. I also own an infra company through which I develop properties in both India and America.”

“I know the owner of the property in Banjara Hills well and the property titles and position and boundaries were verified and an agreement was signed to purchase 25% of the plot and develop the remaining 75%. All this was done with duly registered documents. After we registered the property and went to develop it, our adjacent property created trouble,” he added.

The property dispute traces back to 2005, when a Government Order (GO) was issued by the then Andhra Pradesh government to allot the prime land parcel to AP Gems and Jewellery Park Pvt Ltd, owned by fugitive Mehul Choksi for setting up of an international standard showroom cum marketing complex. The property was adjacent to the property of one Dr VVS Sarma and People Tech Infracon Private Limited, and both parties are now staking claim to a portion of the land in question.

AP Gems and Jewellery Park Pvt Ltd had gone into liquidation in the year 2016 and as a part of the procedure of insolvency, the properties owned by the company are in the process of being alienated to ACE Urban Developers Private Limited, under the instructions of insolvency professional Dr KV Srinivas.

In February, when an agent of VVS Sarma visited the property, an FIR was registered on charges of criminal trespass against him, reportedly on a complaint by KV Srinivas. Following this, People Tech Infracon Private Limited filed a suit for an injunction at a civil court in Hyderabad and on March 6, agents of Dr VVS Sarma and People Tech Infracon Private Limited visited the spot along with the injunction order to start development activities. However, this was reportedly stalled by AP Gems and Jewellery Park Pvt Ltd. After this incident, complaints and counter complaints were filed by both parties.

The latest row in the land case involved a film shooting by Subash Pulisetty which began more than a year ago but saw the director pass away during the second wave of the coronavirus. “People Tech Infracon Private Limited have a sister company which is into movie production and post-production and extended their support to Subash Pulisetty and also offered to use the above-mentioned property of People Tech Infracon Private Limited for shooting purposes,” a press release by the company stated.

On April 17, Subash Pulisetty with his cast and crew entered the property, following which a case of trespass was registered against them.