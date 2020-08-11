BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde calls BSNL a blot on the country, and its employees traitors

Speaking at an event in Kumta in Uttara Kannada, he said that a 'major surgery' will be done on BSNL and 85,000 employees will be let go.

Anantkumar Hegde, former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttara Kannada, is no stranger to controversies. His latest one emerged on Monday after he called BSNL employees â€˜traitorsâ€™ who would be fired as they refused to work. A video of an event in Kumta in which the MP is speaking was shared. Anantkumar is heard calling BSNL employees traitors.

"I had scolded them (BSNL employees) during a meeting in Karwar the other day. You are not officials, you are traitors. The government has given money, it is a service needed for the public and there is infrastructure but still they are not ready to work!," Anantkumar Hegde said.

He said that a 'major surgery' will be done on BSNL and 85,000 employees will be let go. He called BSNL a blot on the country and that it will be 'finished' and replaced by private establishments.

"BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde calls BSNL employees as anti-national. He announced that it will be privatised soon! Mr. Hegde, your leader Modi has not allocated 4G spectrum to BSNL so that Jio benefits For Ambani, you killed BSNL. You are the actual 'Desh Drohis'," Srivatsa, National Campaign In-charge, Youth Congress said in a tweet.

Anantkumar Hegde has earlier stirred controversies with his speeches. Earlier this year, he called the freedom movement by Mahatma Gandhi 'a drama' which drew criticism from opposition leaders. In 2018, he declared that the Constitution will be amended to remove the word 'secular' from the preamble. He later apologised for the comment.

In March 2016, Hegde was charged for making a hate speech in which he allegedly equated Islam with terrorism drawing protests from Muslim groups. In April 2020, Twitter placed restrictions on his official account for a controversial statement against the Tablighi Jamaat.