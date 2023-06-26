BJP MLA’s statement on Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar fight triggers debate

Yatnal also maintained that Shivakumar’s visit to former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru was to blackmail the Congress leadership to get the CM’s post in Karnataka.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's statements that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar will "hit each other with slippers" has brought back the debate on infighting in the ruling Congress party. Yatnal said on Sunday, June 25 that the Congress government will not last for five years and CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar will soon hit each other with slippers. Yatnal also maintained that Shivakumar's visit to former CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru was to blackmail the Congress leadership to get the CM's post in Karnataka.

BJP MP from Mysuru and Kodagu Pratap Simha had challenged the Congress leaders to ask Siddaramaiah to proclaim that he is the CM for five years. Pratap Simha claimed that CM Siddaramaiah was "making his stooges" to give statements that he will be full term CM. “Siddaramaiah lacks courage to tell this by himself,” he taunted. "Siddaramaiah is getting Minister for Social Welfare HC Mahadevappa and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil to talk on his behalf. Congress party has made him (Siddaramaiah) CM with all broad-mindedness. But, in turn Siddaramaiah lacks the same," he said.

"DK Suresh, Congress MP and brother of DyCM DK Shivakumar has already made his displeasure clear and the moment Siddaramaiah claims that he will be the CM for full term, Suresh will hold his collar. Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to say that he is a full term CM. DyCM Shivakumar’s role was very big in winning elections," Pratap Simha maintained. Minister for Social Welfare Dr HC Mahadevappa had stated that Siddaramaiah would be the full term CM. Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi also had said that there was no sharing of power in the state and Siddaramaiah would be the CM for the whole term.

Former BJP Minister R Ashoka had stated that Shivakumar’s dream to become CM will just remain as a dream. "Siddaramaiah has successfully challenged former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Shivakumar won’t get any chance," he said.

Lavanya Ballal, national spokesperson for Congress, while talking to IANS said, 'The senior BJP MLA Yatnal is known as a motor mouth. He often indulges in talks that bring down the dignity of office he occupies. As a man who aspires to be the leader of the opposition of Karnataka, he must talk in a dignified manner. "First of all he should focus on things which would benefit the people. Making up stories about Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar does not behove well for the state. It's irrelevant. BJP first of all should put its house in order, after one and a half month following the results, still they do not have the leader of the opposition. They should first focus on setting their house right," Lavanya Ballal stated. “The Karnataka Congress government is giving good administration and good governance. If there is anything that needs to be done for the betterment of people of Karnataka Mr Yatnal should speak up as it is his duty. He should stop indulging in fantasies and speaking about it,” she said.