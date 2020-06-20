BJP MLA Raja Singh's staff tests positive for COVID19, MLA in quarantine

The other primary contacts of the gunman are also being tracked as part of the contact tracing protocol.

news Coronavirus

BJP MLA Raja Singh, his family members and others closely associated with him have been placed in home quarantine as a personal gunman, who guards the MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

While MLA Raja Singh and his family are in quarantine, their swab samples have been collected. The other primary contacts of the gunman are also being tracked as part of the contact tracing protocol. Gunmen who provide security for any law maker in the state are usually allocated from the respective wing of the Telangana police. Hyderabad is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 numbers. On Friday, out of 499 cases reported in the state, 329 patients were reported from GHMC areas alone.

Earlier this month three MLAs- Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Guptha- from the ruling TRS party tested positive for the virus. Later, their close acquaintances including family members too tested positive for COVID-19.

MLA Raja Singh, clarifying on the development said, "Yesterday my gun man was tested positive. I've taken the test along with my family and karyakartas. The report is expected in 2 days."

Increase your immune system to defeat #corona request all to perform yoga, exercise & guidelines of Aayush mantralaya. pic.twitter.com/14xNcjLbN4 â€” Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2020

He also urged his followers and people to maintain physical distance and not be scared of the infection.

Earlier in this month, ex BJP MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy tested positive for the virus.