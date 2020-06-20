BJP MLA Raja Singh, his family members and others closely associated with him have been placed in home quarantine as a personal gunman, who guards the MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Hyderabad is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 numbers. On Friday, out of 499 cases reported in the state, 329 patients were reported from GHMC areas alone.
Yesterday my gun man has been tested positive with corona.â€” Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2020
I've taken test along with my family & karyakartas, report is expected in 2 days.
Increase your immune system to defeat #corona request all to perform yoga, exercise & guidelines of Aayush mantralaya. pic.twitter.com/14xNcjLbN4
Earlier in this month, ex BJP MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy tested positive for the virus.