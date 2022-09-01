BJP misusing central agencies, states must withdraw general consent to CBI: KCR

Addressing the media with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna, KCR pointed out that policing is a state subject.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, August 31, said that all states should withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Addressing a press conference in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his side, KCR hit out at the BJP-led Union government, alleging that the party was “misusing” central agencies to target its political opponents.

"All central investigative agencies, including the CBI, are being misused by the Union government to target the BJP's political rivals in the country. This should stop now and all state governments should withdraw their consent to the CBI. After all, policing is a state subject," he said. KCR comments come amid demands by leaders of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar to withdraw the general consent to the CBI.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions. If the general consent is withdrawn, the agency has to seek permission from the state government for registering a case. Nine states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have already withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction.

KCR had visited Bihar to give financial assistance to the families of soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley attack in 2020. He addressed a press conference with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, and heavily criticised the BJP. After speaking to Nitish ji, he has said it’s his wish too, that all the opposition parties must unite forces for a ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ (India free of BJP),” he said. KCR’s visit assumed significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) under the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).

