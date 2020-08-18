BJP members booked for hoisting national flag on party flag post in Coimbatore

In another part of Tamil Nadu, a Dalit panchayat leader was not allowed to hoist the flag.

The Saravanampatty police have booked a case against Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries accusing them of insulting the national flag duing Independence day celebrations in Coimbatore. The BJP functionaries led by a person called Venkatesh hoisted the tri-colour flag on a BJP flag post with a lotus on its tip.

According to the police, “On the Independence day, the members of BJP led by Venkatesh hoisted a national flag in the BJP flag post at SOC and insulted the national flag.”

The case was filed based on a complaint given by a person called Ilaiyaraja (42) of Saravanampatty against Venkatesh and other BJP workers. Based on the complaint, the Saravanampatty police booked a case under Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971.

Saravanampatty police station Inspector Selvaraju said, “We have booked a case against the organizer and the public who attended the event. We have not arrested the accused yet. We have asked for the picture of the participants because a few people might have participated without knowing about the event.”

Dalit leader stopped from hoisting flag

A dalit leader, meanwhile, was stopped from hoisting the national flag at a school in Tiruvallur district. Amurtham, the first panchayat leader from the Scheduled Caste community in the region was stopped by non-dalits including the former panchayat president from hoisting the flag.

According to a report, this is not the first time that she has been stopped from exercising her duty but she was also stopped from hoisting the flag on Republic Day. Amurtham also alleged that she has been facing a lot of discrimination in Athupakkam of Tiruvallur district. Amurtham is not allowed to sit in the chair meant for civic leader, when she went for supervising Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) work other people called her by caste names and forced her to leave the place.

Amurtham also told the Times of India that the panchayat secretary allegedly gets her to sign on all the documents since she cannot read and write.