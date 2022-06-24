BJP member Suriya Siva arrested for threatening bus driver

Suriya Siva, who is DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s son, has been arrested on the charges of dacoity and criminal intimidation.

news Crime

BJP member and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s son Suriya Siva was arrested by the Tiruchi Cantonment police under charges of threatening a bus driver and demanding a hefty sum as compensation for damages caused to his vehicle in an accident. Suriya Siva had recently quit DMK and joined BJP, where he is currenty working as a State General Secretary of the OBC Morcha.

According to a press releace by the Tiruchi city police, Suriya Siva was arrested on June 23 for threatening and taking away a car for damage caused to his vehicle. The police have stated that a private omni bus and Suriya’s car met with an accident on June 11 night near Ulundurpet. The owner of the private bus company had alleged that though a complaint was filed at the police station and the bus company agreed to pay compensation, Suriya came to the Tiruchi Central bus station on June 19 in the same car and started threatening the driver.

Suriya has also been accused of forcibly sending out all the passengers and demanding Rs 5 lakh from the driver. The bus owner’s complaint adds that later he took the vehicle away, along with the driver. Based on the complaint, the Cantonment police registered a case and upon enquiry found that the incident was true. The police arrested Suriya and retrieved the private bus, which was parked at a private petrol bunk near Somarasampettai.

According to The Hindu report, Suriya has been booked under section 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai has condemned the arrest, saying that it was “one of the false cases registered by DMK’.

“There is fierce competition between Mr @mkstalin and Ms @MamataOfficial in filing fabricated cases. We are watching it, we are tolerating it, and we are waiting for our time to come!”, he said in a tweet.

It was on May 8 that Suriya Siva switched parties in the presence of Annamalai, after accusing that the DMK was no longer a party for Tamils and there was no place in the party for “committed and true workers”. He had also been in a ‘strained relationship’ with his father since his inter-religious marriage in 2013.