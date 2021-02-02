BJP member murder: Cong leader Vinay Kulkarni named in CBI chargesheet

Vinay Kulkarni, a minister in Siddaramaiahâ€™s Cabinet was arrested by CBI in November 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni and two other co-accused in a related to 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a BJP district panchayat member.

As earlier reported, Kulkarni, who was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet was arrested in November 2020 by the central probe agency, after questioning him for almost an entire day. Other than being a party to the conspiracy, the CBI had said Kulkarni is also suspected to have intimidated eight witnesses when the case was set to go for trial in 2017.

The BJP had asked the CBI to take over the probe in July 2019 after coming to power since the case was reported during the Congress-JD(S) rule in the state.

The family of the victim Yogesh Gowda had said that he had received a letter the night before his murder, which allegedly said that Vinay Kulkarni had purportedly hatched a plot to kill him.

The CBI had maintained that the former minister was party to the conspiracy to murder the BJP worker. At the time of arrest, CBI had said that Kulkarni was being evasive in his replies during the questioning and that they needed to conduct a custodial interrogation to unearth further information. Even former Home Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.

Kulkarni had won the Dharwad seat in 2013 but could not repeat the victory in 2018 when the BJP's Amrut Ayyappa Desai defeated him in the Assembly polls. He was, for a brief while, speculated to join the BJP days prior to his arrest. He had even gone to Rajasthan to meet BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh, along with now Karnataka minister CP Yogeeshwar. He was then reportedly denied an appointment by Santosh.

However, the possibility of Kulkarni joining BJP was rejected by KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and senior leader for the BJP in the state.