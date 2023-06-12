BJP may not be with me but the people of Andhra are my courage: CM Jagan

CM Jagan said he hadn’t placed faith in BJP after key party leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah launched a direct attack on the YSRCP government while addressing public meetings in Andhra Pradesh recently.

Responding to a scathing attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s top leaders, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, June 12, remarked that BJP may not be with him but he enjoys people's support. Referring to certain media organisations, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he also took the name of BJP. "BJP may not be with your Jagan anna," he said amid loud cheers at a public meeting at Krosuru in Palnadu district. "Your Jagan anna hasn't placed his faith in them. He has faith only in God's mercy and your blessings. You are my courage and confidence," he said.

This was Jagan's first reaction after BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a direct attack on his government while addressing public meetings in Andhra Pradesh during the last couple of days. Addressing a public meeting at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Amit Shah alleged that the Jagan government has done nothing except corruption in the last four years. Earlier, Nadda said at a public meeting at Srikalahasti that he had never seen such a corrupt government.

Asking the public not to be misled by the “vicious and malicious campaign of TDP and its friendly media”, Jagan appealed to people to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they believe they are benefitted by his government's welfare schemes.

CM Jagan said that the next Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will be a war between the government which is implementing DBT welfare schemes and TDP “which pursued the plunder, stash and devour policy.” "It is a war between a pro-people government and pro-capitalist TDP enjoying the support of foster son [Pawan Kalyan] and friendly media," he claimed.

The YSRCP chief said that the Opposition TDP is ready to down shutters as people would not believe its “plagiarised khichdi election manifesto copied from other political parties.” He alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu didn't implement welfare schemes during the TDP rule as he doesn't have a “generous heart”.