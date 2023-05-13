BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

In 2017, the BJP had won 14 of the 16 mayoral polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the 17 municipal corporations in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections, including the recently formed Shahjahanpur municipal corporation. In 2017, the BJP had won 14 of the 16 mayoral polls.

Besides elections to 17 posts of mayor, voting was also held to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of Nagar Palika Parishads, 542 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats, and 7,104 members of Nagar Panchayats in the urban local bodies polls. Voting was also held to elect 1,401 corporators. Around 19 corporators were elected unopposed.

The Samajwadi Party, which had stated that it will provide an alternative to the BJP, has suffered a defeat and its opposition to the â€˜bulldozer politicsâ€™ has proved to be a non-starter. The Bahujan Samaj Partyâ€™s efforts to make a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls have also fallen flat and the party could not register its presence in the municipal elections. The Congress too did not make a mark in the municipal polls. The party could not contest all seats due to lack of candidates and victory still remains a distant dream for the party in the state.