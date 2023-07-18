BJP leaders ridicule opposition meet, posters against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru

Several BJP leaders have also taken to social media to attack the meeting, calling it “the Bengaluru episode of big tamasha."

news Politics

Banners have come up overnight in Bengaluru’s Race Course road, Windsor Manor Bridge, and on the Airport road near Hebbal attacking Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. One of the banners termed the Bihar CM as 'The Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender', while slamming him for Sultanganj bridge collapse. The banner also had the dates of the incident. Another banner read, "Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing" and "The man who builds underwater bridges".

The Bengaluru police immediately took down the banners, but it is not known who put them up. Investigation is underway to find out who put the posters up. A little ahead on Race Course Road is the Taj West End hotel where 26 opposition parties, who have united against the BJP, are holding their joint meeting on July 18 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Several BJP leaders have also taken to social media to attack the meeting, calling it “the Bengaluru episode of big tamasha. ”BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shared a poster of the meeting on Twitter and said, “hearty welcome to all the future PM aspirants! united we stand, united we fall!”

Other leaders like former MLA CT Ravi, National General Secretary BL Santhosh too joined in to ridicule the opposition meet.

HEARTY WELCOME to all the future PM aspirants!



"United We Stand, UNITED WE FALL" !



#OppositionMeet pic.twitter.com/x17OYUUlXj — Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) July 17, 2023

'United We Stand in Corruption & Loot!' seems to be the motto of the Leaderless Opposition 'Alliance' that has gathered in Bengaluru.



A flock of mutually opposing leaders having an infamous record of scamming over 20 lakh cr during UPA rule!



️‍♀️ Maha'Thug'Bandhan is a jolly… — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 18, 2023

Welcome to the World of PM Aspirants https://t.co/sX8i8xgoM0 — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 17, 2023

The Bengaluru episode of big Tamasha ….!!! https://t.co/gl3viMCjXH — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 17, 2023

According to media reports, the opposition parties are expected to come to a decision regarding the selection of their alliance's name during today's discussions. Additionally, they will issue a joint declaration and establish a committee to oversee the functioning of the coalition.