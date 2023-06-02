BJP leader killed in broad daylight in West Bengal’s Behar

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged the involvement of goons backed by Trinamool Congress in the murder, while minister Udayan Guha suggested Prashanta might have been killed because of factional infighting in BJP.

news Crime

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district was killed in broad daylight on Friday, June 2. The victim, Prashanta Roy Basunia, was at his residence with his mother when unidentified persons barged in and started threatening him. After some heated exchange of words, one of them suddenly took out a pistol and shot Basunia from point-blank range. A profusely-bleeding Basunia was rushed to a local hospital where he died soon after admission.

Speaking to media persons, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged the involvement of goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress behind the murder. “The Trinamool leadership is scared because several grassroots-level party workers are deserting the ruling party and joining the BJP. We demand a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

However, Trinamool legislator from Dinhata constituency and state minister Udayan Guha denied the allegations and said that in all probability, Basunia became a victim of factional infighting in the BJP in Cooch Behar district. “I also want to point out that he was already under police radar because of his involvement in anti-social activities,” Guha said.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother has alleged that her son was being harassed unnecessarily by the police because of his association with the BJP. The police said that efforts are on to nab those behind the murder.