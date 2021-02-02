BJP leader inducted as nominated member of Puducherry Assembly

The nomination is in the place of MLA KG Shankar, who passed away on January 17.

Vice-president of the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Part y(BJP) T Vikraman was on Monday inducted as a nominated member of the territorial Assembly. The appointment became necessary to fill the vacancy caused by the death of K G Shankar, also a nominated member, on January 17.

The Union Home Ministry had issued the notification on January 29 appointing Vikraman as a nominated member of the House. Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu administered the oath of office to Vikraman, an official source told PTI. With the induction, the strength of the nominated members of the saffron party in the Assembly has been restored to three.

The option of nominated members is available under the provisions of the government of Union Territories Act 1963. The two other nominated members of the BJP in Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan and Selvaganapathy. The Puducherry Government had recommended to the Union Government to nominate a Youth Congress functionary as the nominated MLA to the Assembly. The Union Government, however, rejected the recommendation and instead nominated the Puducherry BJP Vice President T Vikraman to the seat. According to reports, the Chief Minister said that as per conventions, the Union Government accepts the cabinetâ€™s recommendation. He added that rejecting the government's recommendation and nominating a person of its choice is against democracy and that he will approach the court against the Union Governmentâ€™s move.

The ruling Congress has 12 members, including the Speaker, while the DMK, an alliance partner of the Congress, has three and there is one Independent member from the lone Assembly segment in Mahe.

There are three vacancies on the treasury side following the resignation of A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan on January 25, who joined the BJP, and the disqualification of a Congress member N Dhanavelou in July for his alleged anti-government and anti-party activities.

Puducherry is set for Assembly polls in the next few months.