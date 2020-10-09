BJP leader Abdullakutty alleges attempt to murder after his car was hit by lorry

The BJP leader's car was hit by a lorry when he was travelling on a highway in Kerala.

news Politics

BJP National Vice-President AP Abdullakutty has alleged that there has been an attempt to murder him, citing that the car accident in which he was involved on Friday. The rear part of the car was damaged after it was hit by a lorry. The police said that a case of rash driving under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver of the lorry following a complaint by Abdullakutty, who was recently appointed as the national office-bearer of BJP.

Condemning the incident, BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said that the party would hold protest meetings across the state. According to the complaint by Abdullakutty, the incident occurred on a national highway near Valanchery in Malappuram. He also alleged some unidentified men hurled stones at his car earlier as he was returning to his hometown Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said another case has also been registered on a separate complaint by Abdullakutty, a former Kannur MP, that a group of men allegedly abused him while he was having refreshments at a roadside hotel on Thursday night.

The case was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the UPC.

"Both the incidents were planned and a thorough investigation should be made to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind it," Abdullakutty said. Malappuram Superintendent of Police U Abdul Kareem told PTI that two cases had been registered -- one in Ponnani and the other at Kadampuzha police station.

A two-time CPI(M) MP, Abdullakutty was expelled from the Left party in 2009 for expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. Kutty later joined the Congress and was elected to the state Assembly twice, but was expelled from the party last year, following which he joined the BJP.

Also Read: A politician without ideology? Congâ€™s AP Abdullakutty is planning to jump ship to BJP