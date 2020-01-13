BJP Kerala unit secretary attacked inside mosque

AK Nazeer was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki on Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the CAA.

BJP Kerala state secretary AK Nazeer was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district on Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

While the BJP alleged activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the pro-CPI(M) Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were behind the attack, police have maintained that since the incident took place inside a mosque, it was not clear who had attacked Nazeer.

The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting.

However, the Imam allowed him to perform prayers.

"While performing namaz, Nazeer was beaten up from behind using a chair and was also kicked," a BJP press release said.

Nazeer, who hails from Kochi, was rushed to a local hospital and then to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

As part of the public meeting, a rally was also taken out by the BJP where three DYFI workers had created some trouble, Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police N C Rajmohan told PTI.

However, since the attack on Nazeer took place inside the mosque it was not clear who was behind it, he said.

There have been several protests in Kerala following the passing of the CAA by the BJP government at the Centre. Kerala residents have shown their opposition to the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) in unique ways in the form of wedding invitation cards, church choirs clad in traditional Muslim attire and so on. Rival political parties in the state have joined hands with each other to stage protests. The LDF government of Kerala has unanimously passed a resolution against the CAA believed by many to be discriminatory towards Muslims. The state government also advertised its stance on national newspapers. Meanwhile, the BJP and its supporters have taken out pro-CAA marches.

