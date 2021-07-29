BJP Karnataka tweets against Siddaramaiah, makes personal comments against his sons

This came following Siddaramaiah’s statement where he had said that a son need not necessarily inherit the qualities of his father.

In a new low in political discourse, the ruling BJP, on Thursday, put out a series of tweets attacking former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family personally. This came following Siddaramaiah’s statement where he had said that a son need not necessarily inherit the qualities of his father. Siddaramaiah made the statement referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his father Former Chief Minister SR Bommai.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters said, “Qualities don’t come hereditarily. Mahatma Gandhi was a very good man, but what happened to his son? Didn’t his son have a drinking habit? So, it doesn’t mean that every son will be like his father or that the father will be like his son.”

Responding to this statement, the BJP tweeted asking, “Siddaramaiah, which Gandhi are you speaking about? Is it about Indira Gandhi’s son or Sonia Gandhi’s son”? In another tweet, BJP said, “Siddaramaiah, it was reported in the media that your elder son Rakesh had a serious drinking habit. It was news that in his drunken state, he had committed atrocities on elders too. Can this all be generalized as father’s qualities @siddaramaiah?”

Incidentally, July 30 marks the death anniversary of Siddaramaiah’s eldest son Rakesh who had died in 2016.

Another tweet aimed at Siddaramaiah’s other son Yathindra said, “Speak honestly Siddaramaiah, how many of your qualities has your son Yatindra inherited? Usually what comes hereditarily from father to son is disease only. Realize that culture, quality, capability is each person’s own begetting.

Speaking to TNM, Srivatsa YB of the Congress, responded to BJP’s tweets saying, “BJP speaking of Former CM's Siddaramaiah's sons Rakesh and Yathindra in this manner is despicable. Especially since Rakesh is no longer there to defend it.”

“While Former CM Siddaramaiah is questioning the BJP on issues concerning people and government’s corruption, they are distracting from it by attacking his family. This is yet another example of the fascist mind-set and tactics of BJP and RSS. People will teach them a lesson,” he added.