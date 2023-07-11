BJP government dividing people in the name of UCC, says KCR

To safeguard India's diversity, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is vehemently rejecting the bill, he told a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which urged him to oppose UCC if a bill is brought in the Parliament.

news

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the BJP-led Union Government, which ignored development and created enmity between people, is conspiring to divide people again in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that India is blessed with multiple cultures, traditions, castes, and religions and stands as a role model in advocating unity in diversity to the world.

To safeguard India's diversity, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is vehemently rejecting the bill, he told a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which urged him to oppose UCC if a bill is brought in the Parliament.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the BRS has been opposing the Union government’s decisions which are detrimental to the unity of the people of the country. He noted that tribals with their unique culture, different castes and religious people including Hindus were left in confusion and worried about the UCC.

The AIMPLB, led by its President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, met KCR at the Pragati Bhavan. The Board requested the CM to oppose the UCC bill which is a stumbling block to the very existence of people of the country and their inherited traditions and cultures.

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin, ministers Mahmood Ali, KT Rama Rao, Board executive members and others participated in this meeting.

On this occasion, KCR said: ''It is clear that the imposition of UCC is a malicious attempt by the Union government. The BJP government has been ignoring the development of the country and people’s welfare for the last nine years. The BJP plotted to instigate people by promoting divisive politics by raking up clashes between the communities to derive political benefits through the UCC bill. It is the main reason, we are opposing the UCC bill which is being introduced by the BJP led government soon.”

He made it clear that the BRS will oppose the UCC bill in the ensuing Parliament session. Apart from this, the BRS ill fight on the UCC bill by uniting all like- minded political parties. The CM directed the parliamentary party leaders K. Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao to prepare an action plan to fight against the Centre in both the houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB thanked CM KCR for opposing the UCC bill and for supporting their endeavour to safeguard the ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and protect the customs of all sections of people irrespective of religions and regions.