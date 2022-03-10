BJP in Goa moves towards halfway mark, Congress says it can still form govt

The BJP has won seven out of 40 seats so far, and a senior party leader said three independent candidates who are currently leading in their constituencies are in touch with the party.

news Assembly Elections 2022

The BJP, which is emerging as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly, will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake claim to form government on Thursday, March 10 evening, a senior party leader said. As per data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP has won seven seats as of 3 pm on March 10 and is leading in 13 others in the coastal state, where counting of votes is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Congress expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced. The Congress has won three seats and is leading in eight. Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Sequeira said the final tally is yet to be announced, so it is premature to say that the BJP has won the election.

"Lead is not everything. The final results are yet to come. We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents," he said.

Two independent candidates have so far emerged victorious in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are leading in two seats each, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Revolutionary Goans Party and one independent candidate are leading in one seat each.

The BJP's legislature wing will meet around 4 pm in the state capital Panaji during which the group leader would be decided, a senior party leader said. After that, the party will stake claim to form the next government, he said. The BJP has said that three independents, who are currently leading in their respective constituencies, are in touch with the party.

Dr Chandrakant Shetye, the independent candidate who won from Bicholim Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the announcement of his victory, the party leader said.