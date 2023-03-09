BJP getting rattled by lecture series: Tharoor, Gogoi defend Rahul

The BJP has continued its attack on Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress party has defended his statement on every issue.

The Congress party attacked the BJP on Thursday, March 9, saying that the party was rattled by the series of lectures by Rahul Gandhi in the UK.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "It is embarrassing to see the entire BJP machinery including senior ministers, media channels and unofficial spokespersons getting rattled by a series of lectures by @RahulGandhi. All the Indians living in the UK who have attended these events have been extremely positive."

Shashi Tharoor too, defended Rahul Gandhi's statement on foreign policy, "What's wrong w/what @rahulGandhi said? That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That's essentially one of my arguments in "Pax Indica"(sic)", he said in a tweet.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who slammed Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, had said, "What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India's democracy is in danger."

Prasad further stated, "Rahul Gandhi is saying that speaking is not allowed in India, but he kept on speaking a lot in Bharat Jodo Yatra, abusing the PM. He gave a long speech in the Parliament itself. Now, what can be done in this if the people of India neither listen to him nor understand him."

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that "US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India" as they are "getting trade and money" from the country.